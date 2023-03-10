NI snow: New weather warning issued by Met Office

Motorists face difficult driving conditions on the Glenshane Pass on Thursday. Picture: Peter Morrison

This morning’s scene in the Crumlin area of Co. Antrim after heavy overnight snow. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON/PACEMAKER

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for ice for Northern Ireland.

The warning will be in force from 9.30am on Friday until 10am on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place until 2pm today, with travel conditions in many parts to remain hazardous.

Snowfall has been particularly bad over higher ground, with the Met Office warning of “atrocious” travel conditions.

On Thursday, up to 20cm of snow was recorded over higher ground in some areas, creating dangerous snow drifts.

A spokesperson said there is a good chance some rural communities could become cut off due to the weather, and cautioned people about potential slips and falls on icy surfaces.

“Snow should begin to ease by the early hours of Friday, before clearing to the east. Temperatures will fall quickly under clearing skies, leading to the risk of icy conditions developing,” the Met Office said.

The Met Office also warned that power cuts may occur and services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected.