NI snow watch: Amber weather warning comes into effect with travel disruption expected
Kurtis Reid and Brett CampbellBelfast Telegraph
An amber weather warning for heavy snow in Northern Ireland has come into force.
The Met Office upgraded its weather warning from 3pm on Thursday.
The alert covers counties Antrim, Armagh and Down and means periods of heavy snow causing disruption to travel and impacts on infrastructure are expected.
The warning will remain in place until 4am on Friday.
Up to 8cm of snow is likely to fall away from immediate coasts, with 10-20 cm possible over higher ground.
A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place across all six counties until 2pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure has warned there will be a disruption to gritting services as a result of ongoing industrial action.
