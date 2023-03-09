NI snow watch: Weather warning begins after light overnight fall

There has been a light overnight snowfall in the south east.

There has been a light overnight snowfall in the south east.

A weather warning is in place across Northern Ireland as blizzards and drifting snow expected over next 24 hours.

An area of low pressure will collide with cold arctic air bringing wintry flurries from the east on Thursday morning.

Wintry showers are due to increase throughout the afternoon with significant snowfall forecast in the evening and overnight.

The Met Office, which predicts that 10-20cm could fall on higher ground, has issued a yellow alert which came into force at 7am. It will remain in place until 2pm on Friday.

Keep up to date with the day’s weather right here: