NI snow watch: Weather warning upgraded as travel disruption expected

There has been a light overnight snowfall in the south east.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for heavy snow to amber.

It comes into force at 3pm on Thursday.

The alert covers counties Antrim, Armagh and Down and means periods of heavy snow causing disruption to travel and impacts on infrastructure are expected.

The warning will remain in place until 4am on Friday.

Meanwhile a yellow weather warning for snow remains in place across all six counties until 2pm on Friday.

