NI SoS Chris Heaton-Harris backing Rishi Sunak for next PM after originally supporting Boris Johnson

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is now backing Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister after originally supporting Boris Johnson.

He posted on Twitter on Monday morning: “Now is the time to put our political differences aside and come together to tackle the issues facing our country. I am going to play my part in doing that by backing Rishi Sunak.”

Mr Heaton-Harris previously backed Mr Johnson to be reinstated in the position before the former primer minister ruled himself out on Sunday night.

The Secretary of State told Sky on Sunday night after Mr Johnson didn't stand: "He's doing things in the country's interests - he's a great man.”

Former chancellor Mr Sunak is currently the only candidate backed by more than 100 Tory MPs - the level required to take part in the ballot of party members before Monday’s 2pm deadline.