NI Speaker announces fresh measures to pass legislation before Assembly poll

There are to be additional sittings of the Stormont Assembly held in an attempt to pass further legislation under what the Speaker called “current legislative pressures”.

In a letter to MLAs, Alex Maskey said an additional sitting will be held on March 9 in a bid to get through a number of scheduled bills before the Assembly dissolves for the upcoming election.

However, despite the additional time allocated to the Further Consideration Stages and Final Stages of bills, Mr Maskey said it would be a “remarkable achievement” if politicians got through all the remaining business.

Mr Maskey did not rule out an additional sitting in the coming weeks.

Northern Ireland currently has no functioning executive after the DUP removed Paul Givan as first minister, as part of a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

With the Assembly still sitting, politicians at Stormont are now trying to pass as much legislation as possible before the election period begins.

“This creates the potential for all of the bills which emerged from their Committee Stage to complete their passage, subject to the decisions of the Assembly,” Mr Maskey said in the letter.

“Given all of the challenges faced in the shortened life of this Assembly term, it will be a remarkable achievement if the Assembly manages to process all of the legislation which it realistically could have done.

“I am also pleased that we will have done so without abandoning all of our normal procedures and therefore maintaining scrutiny.

“However, getting to this position has required significant coordination and planning and we cannot be complacent. Time is still incredibly tight to deal with the remaining business and it is still very possible that an additional sitting may be required in the final week.

“I want to recognise that the progress so far has been made possible by the cooperation amongst parties and whips, the discipline of Members to ensure that most debates in recent weeks have been of a reasonable length, and the significant efforts and additional hours of staff.

“That cooperation, discipline and work needs to continue for the next three weeks but I think the focus that there has been on completing legislation over the last weeks and months speaks very well of the purpose of this Assembly to deal with issues of interest to our community.”