NI squad announcement: Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor called up for debut

Northern Ireland’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures has been announced with seventeen-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor in line for a debut, having been called up for the first time.

The former Linfield teenager has been included by manager Ian Baraclough for next week's final World Cup qualifying Windsor Park double-header against Lithuania and Italy.

It comes with Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery still injured.

Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood is also named in the squad for the first time.

Liverpool’s exciting teenager Conor Bradley and Man Utd’s Ethan Galbraith also look set continue their stint in the side.

Returning for this month’s double-header are the Evans brothers – Leicester City defender Jonny and Sunderland midfielder Corry – who both had to withdraw from the squad ahead of last month’s away qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria due to injury.

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann, who missed October’s double header through injury, is back in the fold, too.

Also missing out this time are Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson, a late withdrawal from the last squad, and Leyton Orient striker Paul Smyth, who was a late call-up in October.

Baraclough's side are sitting fourth in the five-team group, having picked up five points from their six matches, with hopes of qualification over following a disappointing 2-0 loss against Switzerland last month.

Full squad announcement:

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Hazard (Celtic), Southwood (Reading).

Defenders: J Evans (Leicester City), Cathcart (Watford), Ferguson (Rotherham Utd), Lewis (Newcastle Utd), Ballard (Millwall, loan), Flanagan (Sunderland), Brown (Cardiff City), Bradley (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Davis (Rangers), McGinn (Aberdeen), C Evans (Sunderland), Dallas (Leeds Utd), McNair (Middlesbrough), Saville (Millwall), Thompson (Stoke City), Jones (Wigan Athletic), McCann (Preston North End), Galbraith (Doncaster Rovers, loan).

Forwards: Magennis (Hull City), Washington (Charlton Athletic), Whyte (Oxford Utd), Taylor (Nottingham Forest).