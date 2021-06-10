NI stargazers left under a cloud as solar eclipse fails to dazzle 

Local residents take pictures of the partial solar eclipse over Canary Wharf in London

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Capitol Building

IT was to be a rare celestial show — but not if you were trying to catch a glimpse in Northern Ireland.

Stargazers across the UK witnessed a crescent sun during a partial solar eclipse on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile parts of the US, Canada, Europe and Asia witnessed an annular eclipse — where the sun appeared in the sky as a very bright ring, or annulus, in a phenomenon dubbed the “ring of fire”.

But what would have been a beautiful spectacle was typically, covered up by another day of Northern Irish weather.

This year, the sun was set to be 30% eclipsed from a Belfast view. The sky was however swallowed by our familiar cloudy weather.

The rare astrological event was marvelled by stargazers and meteorologists alike. However, from Belfast, only a view of a crescent sun, rather than Ring of Fire, was predicted — but many struggled to see even that.

Comedian Paddy Raff was among those who shared his “stunning” results on Twitter.

Posting pictures of a grey cloudy sky, he tweeted: “Solar eclipse viewed from Belfast. Stunning”

“The cosmic ballet goes on”

A slightly more promising view of the partial eclipse in Belfast was posted by writer Leesa Harker.

She tweeted: “Such a shame about the clouds!! This is the best shot I got at the end of the #solareclipse over #Belfast — The sun is SO bright — it’s beautiful.”

Beginning at 10am, the Ring of Fire was set to peak at 11.12am and finish at 12.25pm

Advised by scientists and professionals not to directly look at the eclipse, some spectators got creative with their viewing apparatus. BBC’s weather presenter Barra Best opted for a time lapse video.

“Too cloudy in Belfast for the eclipse, only a slight dimming captured on time lapse taken between 10am and 12pm. #PartialSolarEclipse”

Throughout Northern Ireland, clouds masked views of the eclipse for the majority of the 2 hours. Only at the bitter end did the heavens open up for a glimpse at the natural spectacle.

However Alistair Hamill managed to time it just right to capture it.

“The cloud threatened to spoil our #solareclipse2021 fun.”

“But, in the end, there were enough gaps to catch it, & the clouds provided quite the dramatic backdrop, don’t you think?!”

The next partial eclipse will take place on October 25 2022.