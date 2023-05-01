NI surfer Al Mennie completes 154-wave Darkness Into Light challenge inside two hours

The north coast based surfer undertook the challenge to raise funds for mental health charities.

Surfer Al Mennie at his home beach of Castlerock. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

A NI-based professional surfer has ridden 154 waves in the darkness off the north Antrim coast to raise funds and awareness for mental health charities across Northern Ireland.

North coast based Al Mennie completed his ‘Surf 154 – Surf Through Darkness’ challenge on Sunday night after taking to the waves following sunset at 9.01pm.

14 local mental health charities are set to benefit from funds raised through the event, which is part of this year’s Darkness Into Light initiative, which focuses on suicide prevention.

Al told followers on Twitter that he had completed the challenge in under two hours, with a few extra waves thrown in.

"From sunset at 21:01 on the Causeway Coast I rode 154 (+4) waves for Surf Through Darkness in 1hr 59 minutes,” he said.

"Lucky to get waves at all this time of year. I have a great crew that made this possible and safe. Thanks everyone for donating and raising awareness!”

Mr Mennie said surfing had got him through some “dark times” in his life following the death of his father from a heart attack in 2003.

“My last conversation with him was that I wanted to pursue Big Wave Surfing. It became my career and I pioneered Big Wave Surfing in Ireland and Portugal,” he said.

"Surfing has always been my escape. Some people walk, run, cycle and that is their thing. For me it has always been surfing. I have been surfing since I was a child in the 80’s and it has got me through some dark times.”

Now in its fourteenth year, Darkness into Light — an annual fundraising event organised by Pieta and sponsored by Electric Ireland — will return on Saturday, May 6.

People are invited to sign up and take part in one of the 16 organised walks or to run, cycle or swim, or even undertake a special challenge.

The number 154 was deliberately chosen to represent the number of people estimated to be dying from suicide every day.

"The European Commission estimate (2018 figures) 56,000 people took their own life. That equates to 154 per day,” he said.

"The reason I have chosen this figure is that I feel it is achievable for me to ride 154 waves through the hours of darkness but also to focus people’s minds on that incredibly high number of people taking their own lives and the numbers of families this impacts every single day.”

"I will never forget the shock and weight of feeling in the air when I was a little boy, told that a friend of the family’s teenage child, not much older than me, had taken his own life.

"At the time, I don’t think anyone suspected that this might happen, but it did. This and the many other instances of suicide are the reasons why I am keen to raise both awareness and funds for suicide prevention through the Darkness into Light Campaign which makes a huge impact year on year."

Donations can still be made to Al’s fundraiser, and can be accessed on the Darkness Into Light website.