NI taxi fares: Consultation launched as minister says ‘needs of workers and public must be balanced’

A public consultation on a 2022 taxi fares review has been launched, with the infrastructure minister noting that many people may not be able to afford increased fares with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

John O’Dowd said he is “very aware of the difficult environment the taxi industry is operating in post the pandemic, with unprecedented fuel costs and high inflation hitting driver labour and operating costs”.

“I want to support the industry where I can through their current trading difficulties but I am also mindful that the citizens of the north are in a cost of living crisis,” added the Sinn Fein MLA.

"Many are struggling to meet day to day costs and so they may not be in a position to incur any increase to taxi fares. It will be important to balance the needs of workers and the wider public.”

In November last year, former infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon announced a 7.6% increase in the maximum fare as part of a post-Covid support package for the industry, and to encourage new drivers.

She had also then committed to initiating a further fare review in Spring 2022, based on updated data, which commenced in March.

However, since May’s Assembly elections in which Ms Mallon was not re-elected to her North Belfast seat, taxi fares have not changed.

Taxi firms have previously warned the industry here is in crisis due to a range of factors, including the introduction of tougher entry requirements for drivers in 2013 and the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

A consultation with the industry over measures was held by the Department for Infrastructure in September 2021.

It came after one of Belfast’s biggest firms fonaCAB told the Belfast Telegraph they had to turn away 3,000 fares on one day in the summer due to a shortage of drivers.

At the time owner William McCausland said the taxi industry has been losing drivers here since 2013 and said “this issue has only gotten worse because of the pandemic”.

The taxi boss has also previously called for a 50% increase on weekend night fares and said the company only has 900 drivers, a fall from 1,400 before the pandemic.

Members of the public, the taxi industry, both operators and drivers, plus relevant stakeholders including the Consumer Council, are now being invited by the Department for Infrastructure to provide their views on proposals to potentially increase the maximum taxi fare tariff across NI.

“I encourage anyone who has a vested interest to contribute to this consultation process. Once the responses have been analysed my officials will provide a report for my consideration and I will communicate my decision as soon as possible,” added Mr O’Dowd.

The consultation documents are available at: https://consultations2.nidirect.gov.uk/dfi-1/maximum-taxi-fare-review-consultation