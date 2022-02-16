NI Teachers’ Council rejects ‘inadequate’ 3.2% pay offer as Minister brands move ‘disappointing’

A two-year pay offer worth 3.2% to Northern Ireland teachers has been described as “inadequate”, according to the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC).

The offer was made by the management side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Council (TNC) on February 7, with the two-year deal covering 2021/22 and 2022/23.

After a consultation with their membership, the NITC formally rejected the offer on Wednesday.

They said they had submitted an offer of 6% for 2021 to 2022.

The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen described her disappointment the pay offer was rejected.

The NITC forms the teachers’ side of the TNC.

In a statement they said: “The NITC submitted a pay claim for 6% for 2021 to 2022. Today we have been told that inflation is 5.5%.

“Management side’s offer consisted of a restructure of the pay grades over a two year period. This offer would have cost less than an equivalent pay offer of 1% each year.

“The NITC has rejected this inadequate offer.

“We are calling on management side to urgently make a new offer to teachers which reflects the current inflationary environment and the work that teachers have carried out during the pandemic.”

The Department said the management side of the council will now “take time to consider how the matter should be progressed”.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “I am disappointed that the NITC have rejected the pay offer that was made to them last week.

“Management side had offered a two-year pay deal worth 3.2% from 1 September 2021. The pay award would have seen the removal of the bottom point of the current teachers’ pay scale and the addition of a further point at the top of the scale, with a similar approach applied to each of the pay ranges for school leaders.

“This pay offer had been made despite a very difficult financial situation and I had hoped that this would have led to a completion of the pay negotiations for 2021/22 and 2022/23 during the current mandate.

“Management side will now take time to consider how the matter should be progressed before engaging again with NITC.”