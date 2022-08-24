NI teachers to be balloted on industrial action

Members of the Ulster Teachers’ Union are to be balloted on industrial action, up to and including a strike.

The UTU said last night that thousands of Northern Ireland teachers could take industrial action this autumn in a bid to resolve their long-running pay and workload dispute.

The Central Executive Committee of the UTU last night voted in favour of balloting its members on strike action and/or industrial action short of strike.

“It is with huge regret that teachers feel forced into this but our frustration and anger at prolonged pay erosion coupled with a growing workload have left us with no option,” said UTU General Secretary Jacquie White.

“The real value of our pay has been continually eroded since 2010, firstly due to austerity measures and then in the form of unfavourable public pay policy.

“We would allay concerns that children could be negatively impacted by industrial action. They too are at the heart of our campaign for they stand to gain a better learning experience.”

However, UTU members also feel that their contribution during the pandemic has failed to be appropriately recognised.

“As a workforce which played such a crucial role during that time, ensuring that key services carried on, we do not believe it is unreasonable to have a pay rise in keeping with inflation and reflecting our contribution during the crisis,” said UTU President and teacher Louise Creelman.

Earlier, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said it fully expects its members to vote for industrial action short of strike when a ballot goes ahead in September. Members of another leading union, the NASUWT, are already involved in industrial action short of strike.

DUP Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has warned that teachers involved in action short of strike are in breach of their contractual duties and face having their pay cut.

Mrs McIlveen herself is facing a potential pay cut from the NI Secretary, as her party is refusing to allow a fully-functioning government to work at Stormont.