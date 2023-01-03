NI teen charged with two counts of rape following investigation into ‘serious’ sexual offending

A teenager in Northern Ireland has been charged with two counts of rape following a PSNI probe into “serious” sexual offending.

The 17-year-old male has also been charged with one count of attempted rape.

It relates to an investigation into serious sexual offending which began in September 2021.

The suspect is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.