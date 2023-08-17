NI teen to compete against the best at World Highland Dancing Championships

Irish champ taking on the best of the best in Scotland after racking up string of awards at home

Rebekah Murdoch with one of her many awards

A teenager will be competing against the best in the business at the World Highland Dancing Championships next week.

Rebekah Murdoch (16), from Newtownards, will travel to Dunoon in Scotland on August 24 to compete against dancers from across the world.

Mum Nichola said the family was delighted she had reached the finals of the contest.

She added: “We are beside ourselves. She works so hard and is so dedicated. We are all so, so proud of her.”

Rebekah started highland dance when she was just two years old and instantly fell in love with it.

“It’s a lot of dedication and hard work, but she really enjoys it. She enjoyed it from the get-go,” Nichola said.

Rebekah is so dedicated that she has sacrificed birthday parties and going out with her friends to attend competitions and training.

“She puts her life and soul into it,” Nichola told this paper.

Rebekah showing off her skills

While studying for her GCSEs at east Belfast’s Bloomfield Collegiate School, Rebekah travelled across Northern Ireland, winning competitions to secure her place in the finals of the world championships.

“She worked so hard. She really pushed herself and knew what she wanted,” said Nichola.

Rebekah is a member of the Sarah Graham School of Highland Dance, based in Lurgan and Lisburn.

“She loves it. You can just tell by the smile on her face that she loves it,” Nichola said.

“Sarah [her trainer] has really brought the smile out in her. She has brought her out so much and really built Rebekah’s confidence up”.

It has been a very successful year for the dancer so far, with Rebekah winning the All Ireland Adult Confined Championship and retaining the Ulster Confined Championship title, which she has held since 2018.

Last weekend she travelled to Rothesay on the Isle of Bute and won the Open Championship.

“We couldn’t believe it. It was an amazing feeling for her and for everyone in the family,” her mum said.

“Normally, her daddy and brother don’t come to competitions, but we thought we would make it a family weekend.

“Everyone was so happy for her. Her daddy was even crying.

“We think she is the first person in Northern Ireland to win the Open Championship, so it’s a massive achievement.”

The 16-year-old in action

Rebekah was up against some tough competition at the Open last week.

Nichola said: “The standards were so high. She was competing with people from across the world — there were dancers from Australia there.

“She danced so well, but they all did.”

Rebekah and her family are grateful for all the support she has received on her journey towards the championships.

Despite all her awards, the teenager still has her feet firmly on the ground.

Nichola explained: “She’s embarrassed by me. We were on the ferry and I said, ‘We have a champion with us’, and she was saying, ‘No, mummy, stop’.

“She’s not one to be blowing her own trumpet.”

The whole family is excited for Rebekah ahead of the world championships next week.

“Anything she gets is a bonus. We are all just so, so proud of her,” Nichola said.

“I always say that every mummy takes home their best dancer, and no matter what happens I’ll be taking my best dancer home.”