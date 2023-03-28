NI terrorism threat: Police Federation says ‘no one should be surprised’ by MI5 raising level

Police and ATO during a counter terror operation this week in Londonderry

No one should be “surprised” by the raising of the terrorist threat level in Northern Ireland, according to the Police Federation.

It comes after MI5 raised the level from substantial to severe – just 12 months after it had been downgraded.

The move follows a rise in attacks from dissident republicans in the last year.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot by two masked gunmen outside a sports complex in Omagh in February. Police believe the attack was carried out by the New IRA.

Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), Liam Kelly, said the decision to raise the threat level is a “step backwards” as terrorist and crime gangs wish to attack PSNI officers.

The PFNI represents rank and file PSNI officers, and Mr Kelly said there are those committed to undermining the safety of officers.

“Following the cowardly attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh, and other attacks on officers, our colleagues have stepped up their personal security and exercise increased vigilance,” said Mr Kelly.

"Frankly, no one should be surprised by this latest MI5 intelligence assessment which acknowledges the extent of the challenge.

“This escalation in the threat level is justified. One might reasonably ask why it was downgraded to ‘substantial’ in the first place when it was clear dissident republican groups were still actively wedded to causing murder and destruction.

“Our officers will not be deterred from doing what they have to do on behalf of our communities.”

MI5 raises Northern Ireland terror threat level to ‘severe’

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said the public should not be alarmed by the rise in the threat level, but to remain vigilant and report concerns to the PSNI.

“In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland Related Terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public,” he said.

"These attacks have no support, as demonstrated by the reaction to the abhorrent attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

“I pay tribute to the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and security partners, and the determination and resilience of the Northern Ireland people, who are making Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the increase in the threat level is part of an “ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5”.

"We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22,” he added.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said it was “bad news” for Northern Ireland when the risk of further attacks has risen to ‘very likely’.

"I look forward to a day when the threat level is removed but to get there the community must stand with the police and demonstrate there is no space for terrorism in Northern Ireland in 2023,” he stated.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said there was no place in Northern Ireland for paramilitary gangs, and referenced a loyalist paramilitary feud in Newtownards.

“Today’s announcement that the level of threat has been increased comes against a backdrop of the attempted murder of police officer John Caldwell and of days of heightened tensions, and attacks by loyalist criminal drug gangs in east Belfast, Bangor and Newtownards,” he stated.

“This has included petrol bomb attacks on homes, threats and intimidation and there are serious concerns this could escalate further.

“Some of the groups involved have links to various forms of criminality including drug dealing, extortion, racketeering and murder.

"There is clear evidence of some so-called dissident republicans working with loyalist and southern crime gangs.

“I am again calling on all these groups to end their futile and reckless actions now. It’s time to get off the back of the community and pack up and go.”

Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said those who choose violence for constitutional change “will never win”.

“The peace we have built is imperfect because it has failed to deal with the insidious influence of paramilitaries on predominantly working class communities across the North,” he said.

“We must all commit ourselves vocally and publicly to supporting the efforts of the PSNI to disrupt and dismantle these groups. They have no place in the inclusive Ireland we are trying to build together.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Alliance MLA and Policing Board member John Blair said Northern Ireland “cannot be dragged into the past”.

“This is incredibly concerning but unfortunately not surprising given the unjustifiable events we’ve seen in recent weeks and months, the sinister targeting of police and the threats made against them and their families,” he added.

DUP South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke, who attended Tuesday’s Policing Board meeting, said police officers should not be targeted by republicans.

“We were reminded that police officers, prison officers and others are being targeted by republican terrorists,” he said. “This was wrong 40 years ago and it is wrong today.

“Our police officers are public servants who are dedicated to helping the communities in which they work. To have to second guess every call out is an outrageous impediment to good policing being delivered.

“The police budget is under strain and with such a threat assessment against officers, it is paramount that the Secretary of State faces reality and the Government steps in to assist the Chief Constable and his team.”