NI Tesco store evacuation was ‘false alarm’

A Tesco store in Co Tyrone was briefly evacuated after an alarm was accidentally triggered.

Customers at the Dungannon branch were told to leave suddenly on Saturday morning.

It is understood a fire alarm was set off by staff carrying out maintenance.

The incident happened shortly after 9.30am on Saturday.

One customer said the alarm sounded suddenly, followed by an announcement on the public address system telling customers to leave.

A Tesco source stressed it was a false alarm and the store reopened shortly afterwards.