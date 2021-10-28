NI Tesco stores could see empty shelves coming up to Christmas if pay dispute not resolved

Possible industrial action could see empty shelves at Tesco stores across Northern Ireland if pay dispute not resolved.

A warning has been issued that Tesco customers could see a return to empty shelves on the run-up to Christmas after what a trade union has called an “offensive” 4% pay rise offer for lorry drivers and warehouse workers.

Unite has stated that it will ballot employees at Tesco’s Belfast distribution centre on strike action, as well as others across the UK in Didcot, Doncaster and Thurrock, following the rejection of the 4% offer which they described as “meagre”.

The strike ballot in Belfast distribution centre will open on Tuesday November 2 and close on November 26.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Tesco made more than £3 billion during the pandemic yet pretends it cannot afford to pay the workers responsible for such staggering profits a decent pay rise.

“Offering 4% is offensive when RPI inflation is running at nearly 5%. If our members vote to strike, Tesco can expect Unite to go all the way to support their fight for a fair pay rise.”

Unite warns that any strike action at the Tescos distribution centre in Belfast is likely to exacerbate the pre-existing trade difficulties in Northern Ireland and result in bare shelves at supermarkets across the region.

Unite regional officer for Tesco workers in Northern Ireland, George Brash, said: “This latest offer by Tesco’s bosses shows their disdain for their workforce. On the back of huge profits – which leapt by 16.6% in the first half of this year and look likely to increase still further – they offered their workers a below inflation pay increase.

“Given the existing difficulties in trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, any strike action in the Belfast hub would likely have a devastating impact on Tescos operations here; we would be looking at bare shelves at stores across the region in the run up to Christmas.

“If there are empty shelves leading up to Christmas then consumers should understand that the fault is entirely of Tesco’s own making where and profit is valued above transport and warehouse workers who are the blood of the supply chain, working tirelessly through a global pandemic to feed the nation,” he added.

“Tesco need to pay their workers properly and avoid unnecessary disruption in the mouth of Christmas.”

A Tesco spokesperson said that they are “disappointed” at the potential industrial action insisting that they put forward a “fair and competitive pay offer” to staff.

“We are disappointed that Unite has decided to ballot for potential industrial action at a small number of our distribution sites, in Thurrock, Belfast, Didcot and Doncaster,” they said.

“We have put forward a fair and competitive pay offer to our colleagues, which is the highest one-year award made within our distribution business in the last 25 years.”

They added that the offer is 0.9% above the current CPI rate of inflation and was 2% above this rate on July 1 when the pay award is applicable from.