NI town’s £19k Christmas tree dividing opinion

It’s a Christmas tree with a difference – but it has divided opinion in Co Fermanagh.

The £19,000 Christmas tree in Enniskillen has been criticised by many Twitter users for not looking traditional enough, with Sunday Independent journalist Rodney Edwards even comparing it to a rocket designed by North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un.

The metal tree was funded by local businesses in the area but it has not impressed everyone in the lakeside area.

Across Northern Ireland, more towns are opting for metal or plastic Christmas trees over fir trees. Here, two experts in the festive centrepiece have shared their thoughts on finding the perfect tree.

Edgar Monteith, owner of Ballycregagh Christmas Tree Farm in Ballymena, says there are a few things people need to look out for when finding the best tree.

“It needs to be a good sturdy one, a good shape and a good colour is necessary,” he said. “Our Christmas trees aren’t cut until they are bought so you know it is a good fresh one.”

Brian Donaldson of Greenmount Christmas Tree Farm in Lisburn advised the public to look at the needles of their tree.

“If you see the needles are fresh and green then it is a good tree, if the needles are dry and crispy then it has been cut for a lot time and you should avoid it,” he said.

Both men believe that traditional Christmas trees are better than metal or plastic ones.

“It is so much better for the environment to have a real one, they absorb carbon monoxide from the air, they provide a habitat for animals, they do a lot of good for the local wildlife while they are growing,” said Mr Monteith.

He thinks finding a Christmas tree is something all the family can enjoy in the lead up to festive season.

“If you get a plastic one then it comes in a box from China or somewhere but if you get a real one you can come to the local farm and pick one, it is a real day out for the family,” continued Mr Monteith.

“Children love it, we delivered a tree and the wee one loved it — and found a bird’s nest in the tree.”

Mr Donaldson believes a real Christmas tree is necessary.

“It’s just the smell of Christmas in your house, you ask anyone why they get a real Christmas tree and they will say because of the smell,” he said.

“You just can’t do without it. Having a fake Christmas tree would be like having a turkey burger for your Christmas dinner, you wouldn’t do that.”

Enniskillen's Christmas tree.

He is critical of councils choosing fake Christmas trees instead of the real thing in city centres across Northern Ireland.

“I think it is a real shame, the classic Christmas trees are much better. It is the tradition to put up a real tree at Christmas time,” he said.

It seems many members of the public agree that real trees are better, as Mr Monteith has noticed a rise in interest this year.

“We haven’t fully opened yet but there is a lot of interest and people ringing up, I think it will be more popular than last year,” he said.