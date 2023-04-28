NI traffic alerts: A1 lane closed due to lorry tyre blow-out

Motorists are advised of a lane closure on the A1 northbound towards Banbridge due to a tyre blow out on a lorry.

One lane has been closed and drivers are advised to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, delays are still expected on the M2, M1 and the Westlink in Belfast, as works are being carried out on a set of traffic lights.

The traffic signals are working again at the junction of Nelson Street and York Link after being out overnight and throughout Friday morning rush hour, causing long tailbacks.

Until Northern Ireland Electricity works are completed later today, there will be limited control of the signal timings, so motorists are warned to expect traffic delays throughout Friday.

The junction meets where drivers exit the M2, and also the junction of the Westlink to the M3.

