NI traffic alerts: A5 Tullyvar Rd has reopened following fatal crash
Road Users are advised that the A5 Tullyvar Rd has reopened in both directions following an earlier incident which claimed the lives of three members of the same family.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.