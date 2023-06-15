NI traffic alerts: Ambulance service at scene of three vehicle crash

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area of the three-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are at the scene on the Mullaghmore Road in Dungannon, where a contraflow system is in operation.

Meanwhile in Belfast, an emergency lane closure is in place on the Knock Road (westbound) just before the Glen Road after a water pipe burst. It is anticipated the closure will remain in place overnight

Elsewhere in the city, the main traffic sign lights the junction between East Link and Comber Road will be off overnight to allow for essential maintenance work. Temporary signals will be in operation.

And a number of diversions will be in place on Friday evening (June 16) in North Belfast due to the annual Tour of the North parade taking place in the area.

Police have warned that the event may cause periodic minor traffic disruption.

Road users are advised to expect delays in the vicinity of Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street and Donegall Street between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday night.

The Westlink will remain open, however diversions will be in place at the off slips at Clifton Street.

Delays are expected at York Street and in the area of Tigers Bay and Shore Road between 6.00pm and 9.00pm.

Access to the Mater Hospital will be available throughout.