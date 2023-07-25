NI traffic alerts: Ambulance service confirm no one taken from scene of Co Down ‘medical incident’

The road in Greyabbey has been closed as emergency services deal with a medical incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service has confirmed no one was taken from the scene after the Air Ambulance was tasked to an incident in Co Down.

Earlier in the morning the PSNI confirmed the Newtownards Road in Greyabbey was closed due to what was described as an “ongoing medical incident”.

They said police as well as members of the Ambulance Service were at the scene.

The road has reportedly since reopened according to the TrafficwatchNI service.

In a statement, a spokesperson for NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 7:31 on Tuesday 25 July following reports of an incident on Newtownards Road, Newtownards.

“NIAS despatched One Emergency Crew, an Ambulance Officer and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board to the incident.

“No patients were taken from the scene.”