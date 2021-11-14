NI traffic alerts: Bangor to Ards A21 carriageway closed following crash
The Bangor to Newtownards A21 carriageway is closed in both directions on Sunday morning as police confirmed a serious road traffic collision.
The incident happened around 2.30am, with the road remaining closed while emergency services attend.
A number of vehicles are involved in the collision and police have advised motorists to avoid the area.
Diversions are in place. Bangor-bound traffic is diverted through Conligand and Newtownards-bound traffic is diverted at Green Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are dealing with a road traffic collision.
“Full road closures in both directions on the Bangor-Newtownards dual carriageway.
“Bangor bound traffic diverted through Conlig.
“Newtownards bound traffic diverted at Green Road.”
Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong wrote: “Unclear how long this #road #closure may continue. Anyone heading to a #Remembrance Service should give themselves a little extra time to travel via the diversions in place.”