NI traffic alerts: Bangor to Ards A21 carriageway closed following crash

The Bangor to Newtownards A21 carriageway is closed in both directions on Sunday morning as police confirmed a serious road traffic collision.

The incident happened around 2.30am, with the road remaining closed while emergency services attend.

A number of vehicles are involved in the collision and police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place. Bangor-bound traffic is diverted through Conligand and Newtownards-bound traffic is diverted at Green Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are dealing with a road traffic collision.

“Full road closures in both directions on the Bangor-Newtownards dual carriageway.

“Bangor bound traffic diverted through Conlig.

“Newtownards bound traffic diverted at Green Road.”

Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong wrote: “Unclear how long this #road #closure may continue. Anyone heading to a #Remembrance Service should give themselves a little extra time to travel via the diversions in place.”