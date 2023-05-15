NI traffic alerts: Belfast disruption due to emergency repairs and crash

Lane closures on a busy central Belfast road on Monday morning led to significant disruption for motorists.

Howard Street, just beyond the back of City Hall, was reduced from four traffic lanes to one due to emergency repairs to the water mains.

Grosvenor Road will remain closed until 5am on Tuesday.

While drivers were urged to consider alternatives routes if possible, it still led to delays, particularly through the peak morning period.

The works also led to Translink suspending the use of the bus stop on Howard Sreet. According to the company, Metro 7 services will be departing from Bedford Steet until further notice.

In east Belfast, there has been a road traffic collision at the junction of Newtownards Road and Holywood Arches.

This is having an impact on traffic approaching from the city centre heading towards Connswater.