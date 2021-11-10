NI traffic alerts: Belfast M1 delays following Broadway vehicle breakdown

There are currently significant delays to rush hour traffic leaving Belfast following an earlier breakdown of a vehicle on the M1.

The incident happened just after Broadway Avenue and Stockman’s Lane junction and blocked a lane on the road for a time.

The incident has been cleared according to police, however they said long tailbacks are to be expected.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that there are long tailbacks on the country bound lane of the M1 between Broadway Avenue and Stockman’s Lane due to a broken down vehicle.

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route for their journeys.”