NI traffic alerts: Belfast Metro suspension talks continue as Translink announces NI game train services

Translink said the number of incidents was exceptionally low. [Stock pic]

Talks are continuing over the suspension of numerous Metro bus evening services in Belfast.

The public transport operator suspended services after bus drivers vented safety concerns following the hijacking and burning of two buses.

A spokeswoman said an update would be provided on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro services on the Antrim Road, Shore Road, Shankill Road, Crumlin Road and Newtownards Road in Belfast city were suspended for a second night on Tuesday following the hijacking and burning of a bus in Newtownabbey on Sunday.

The Protestant Action Force — a cover name for the UVF — claimed responsibility for a similar attack the previous week in Newtownards, as a response to the passing of a DUP deadline for resolving NI Protocol issues.

Translink said “the situation is being reviewed on a daily basis” and will keep the public updated on when all services will resume as normal.

A number of route diversions have also been put in place, including for a small number of Glider services in the east of the city.

Meanwhile, Translink has announced additional trains for the World Cup Qualifiers on November 12 and 15 at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland will play Lithuania at The National Stadium in their next group stage on Friday, followed by Italy on Monday.

The public transport provider said additional post-match services will operate from Adelaide Station at 10.05pm to both Bangor and Portadown and passengers will be able to avail of a third off peak fare.

The train to Bangor will serve all stops after City Hospital and will connect with the 10.25pm Lanyon Place to Larne service and the 10.50pm Lanyon Place to the Coleraine train.

The service from Adelaide to Portadown will call at Lisburn, Moira, Lurgan and Portadown.

Full timetable details are available on Translink’s website www.translink.co.uk.