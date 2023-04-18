NI traffic alerts: Belfast road closed due to collision
Belfast Telegraph
Stockmans Lane is blocked in the direction of the Lisburn Road due to a collision. Only motorists requiring immediate access to Musgrave Park hospital are being facilitated at present.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.