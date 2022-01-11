NI traffic alerts: Bog Road, Lisburn closed due to collision
The Bog Road in Lisburn is closed at its junctions with the Gravehill Road and Halftown Road following a crash.
Police said drivers in the area should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.
Follow below for live updates:
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.