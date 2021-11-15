NI traffic alerts: Cardy Road in Newtownards closed after bus crash
Allan Preston
Police have said the Cardy Road in Newtownards is closed in the vicinity of Cardy Road East due to a road traffic collision where a bus has struck a telegraph pole.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.
