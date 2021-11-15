NI traffic alerts: Cardy Road in Newtownards closed after bus crash

Stock image.

Allan Preston

Police have said the Cardy Road in Newtownards is closed in the vicinity of Cardy Road East due to a road traffic collision where a bus has struck a telegraph pole.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

