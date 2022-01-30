NI traffic alerts: Castlewellan Road in Newcastle closed
Christopher Leebody
The Castlewellan Road in Newcastle is to remain closed for what police describe as “some time” on Sunday morning.
They said the road is closed between Carnacaville Road and Drumee Road.
They have encouraged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.
A spokesperson said: “The road is likely to remain closed for sometime.”
There are no further details about the incident.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.