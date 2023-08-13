NI traffic alerts: Co Antrim road closed following crash while Armagh Road in Newry remains closed

The Whitepark Road in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, is currently closed in the vicinity of Carnduff Park due to a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at Whitepark Road and Clare Roads. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, the Armagh Road in Newry is closed to traffic in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at the junction of Gorgagh Road and the junction of Derrywilligan Road.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area at this time.