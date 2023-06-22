NI traffic alerts: Co Antrim road closed in all directions due to serious collision

Motorists are advised that the Moycraig Road in Ballymoney is closed in all directions following a serious road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place and police have asked that the public avoid the area and seek an alternative route for any journeys.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has advised motorists to expect travel delays in north and west Belfast on Saturday due to a parade taking place.

Traffic disruption can be expected in the greater Shankill and Springfield Road area between 1pm and 5pm. Diversions will be in place throughout this time.

In Co Tyrone, motorists are advised that the Berryhill Road outside Artigarvan, which was closed earlier today following a road traffic collision, has now reopened.

Video footage circulating online appears to show that a van rammed into a car outside a shop in the area.