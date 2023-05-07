NI traffic alerts: Co Antrim road near Ballymena closed to serious road crash

The Church Road area of Moorfields outside Ballymena is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place. The PSNI have advised drivers to seek an alternative route for their journeys.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.