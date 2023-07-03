NI traffic alerts: Co Down road closed due to fallen electricity pole while Belfast traffic lights out

Motorists are advised that the Killough Road, Downpatrick is currently closed due to a fallen electricity pole, with the public advised to seek alternate routes for their journey.

Meanwhile, a number of traffic lights are currently out of operation in the Knockbreda area of Belfast due to a power outage.

This includes lights at junctions on the Saintfield Road. Police have urged motorists to drive with caution.

Elsewhere, a Co Down road reopened this morning after the emergency services attended the scene of a collision overnight.

The Newcastle Road had been closed as police confirmed they were at the scene between Drumaness and Seaforde at 11.05pm on Sunday evening.

An update early on Monday said the incident was continuing, but the road was confirmed to have reopened around 8am.