NI traffic alerts: Co Down road to close for fatal crash investigation

The Slievenaboley Road, Ballyward is set to close for a number of hours on Wednesday to allow police to carry out an investigation into a fatal road crash in the area last month.

An 87-year-old woman died after a BMW rally car collided with a Fiat Panda on the Co Down road on July 22.

Two men and a woman were also injured and were later taken to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers tomorrow, Wednesday August 9, and the road is expected to be closed from 10am until approximately midday, with diversions in place at Rathfriland Road and Legananny Hall Road.

Access will be granted for local residents.