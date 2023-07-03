NI traffic alerts: Co Londonderry road closed following gas leak

The Greystone Road, Limavady is currently closed due to a gas leak, police have said.

A number of diversions are in place and the public have been asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Meanwhile, motorists are advised that the Killough Road, Downpatrick is currently closed due to a fallen electricity pole, with the public advised to seek alternate routes for their journey.

Elsewhere, a number of traffic lights are currently out of operation in the Knockbreda area of Belfast due to a power outage.

This includes lights at junctions on the Saintfield Road. Police have urged motorists to drive with caution.