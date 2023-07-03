NI traffic alerts: Co Londonderry road reopens following gas leak

The Greystone Road, Limavady has reopened after being closed due to a gas leak, police have said.

Meanwhile, motorists are advised that the Killough Road, Downpatrick is currently closed due to a fallen electricity pole, with the public advised to seek alternate routes for their journey.

Elsewhere, a number of traffic lights are currently out of operation in the Knockbreda area of Belfast due to a power outage.

This includes lights at junctions on the Saintfield Road. Police have urged motorists to drive with caution.