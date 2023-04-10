NI traffic alerts: Co Tyrone road blocked due to crash

The Galbally Road, Trillick is currently blocked due to a single vehicle road traffic collision, near the junction with the Castlehill Road.

The PSNI have asked motorists to please avoid the area and seek an alternate route for your journey.

