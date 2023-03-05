NI traffic alerts: Co Tyrone road closed as PSNI investigates fatal crash

The PSNI has closed a road in Cookstown as officers investigate a fatal two vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in December.

The Dungannon Road will be closed between 10am and 3pm on Sunday from the Loughry roundabout to the Desertcreat Road.

Officers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in the area on Monday, December 26. Diversions are in place and drivers have been asked to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Meanwhile, Gardiner’s Cross Road, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision on Sunday.

One male and two females were taken to hospital for their injuries.

