NI traffic alerts: Co Tyrone road closed following serious crash

The Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is currently closed in both directions following a serious crash.

The closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, Aughnacloy

The PSNI has asked motorists to avoid the area and to seek an alterative route.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.