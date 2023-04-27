NI traffic alerts: Co Tyrone road closed following serious crash
The Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is currently closed in both directions following a serious crash.
The closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, Aughnacloy
The PSNI has asked motorists to avoid the area and to seek an alterative route.
