NI traffic alerts: Co Tyrone road closes following ‘serious’ road traffic collision

The Garvallagh Road, Fintona is closed in both directions at the junctions with the Aghafad Road and the Raneese Road, following a serious road traffic collision this afternoon (Sunday April 2).

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Meanwhile, the Halftown Road in Lisburn has reopened after an earlier road traffic collision this afternoon (Sunday April 2).

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.