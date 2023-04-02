NI traffic alerts: Co Tyrone road reopens after ‘serious’ road traffic collision

The Garvallagh Road, Fintonahas now reopened. The road had been closed earlier between the junctions with the Aghafad Road and the Raneese Road, after a serious road traffic collision this afternoon (Sunday April 2).

Meanwhile, the Halftown Road in Lisburn has also reopened after an earlier road traffic collision this afternoon (Sunday April 2).

