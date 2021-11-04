NI traffic alerts: Comber Road in Dundonald closed following three-vehicle crash

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area

The Comber Road in Dundonald is closed on Thursday morning due to a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

Police said the incident happened close to the Billy Neill Playing Fields.

They have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and to seek alternative routes.

There are no further details as to the condition of those involved.