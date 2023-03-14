NI traffic alerts: Crash causing Westlink delays while Mallusk roads reopen

A crash at the start of the Westlink is causing delays.

The collision has taken place at York Street but is passable with care. Motorists have been advised to expected delays.

Meanwhile, both the Scullions Road and Mallusk Road have reopened after an earlier collision. The roads had been closed in both directions, causing traffic congestion.

The A26 Moira Road at Nutts Corner was also closed to traffic in both directions following a crash early this morning but has since reopened.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.