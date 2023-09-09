NI traffic alerts: Crashes on A1 and in Belfast as motorists warned of delays

Traffic is being diverted after a crash on a major Belfast road.

The collision took place on the Newtownards Road just after the junction with Templemore Avenue.

All citybound traffic is now being directed along Templemore Avenue.

Meanwhile, a crash has taken place on the A1 northbound just after the Hillsborough Road roundabout has been cleared, although there are still knock-on delays.

Motorists in both areas have been advised to allow extra time for their journey.