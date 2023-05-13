NI traffic alerts: Delays expected due to Belfast parades

The PSNI has advised motorists to expect delays in south and east Belfast due to parades.

In south Belfast, the parade is due to begin at 3pm and finish at around 7:30pm.

The roads affected will be Barrington Drive, Abingdon Drive, Donegall Road, Monarch Street, Monarch Parade, and Rockland Street.

In east Belfast, parading starts at 7pm and is expected to finish at around 11pm.

The roads affected will be Chamberlain Street, Newtownards Road , Bloomfield Avenue, Beersbridge Road, Castlereagh Street, Templemore Avenue , Albertbridge Road and Chamberlain Street.

Police have asked drivers to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.