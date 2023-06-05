NI traffic alerts: Delays expected in east Belfast following collision

Delays are expected in east Belfast following a crash on the Newtownards Road.

The road is down to one lane heading city bound close to the Holywood Arches.

The public are advised to seek an alternative route.

Meanwhile, police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently in attendance at a two vehicle road traffic collision which has occurred at the junction of the Monkstown Road and Cashel Drive, Newtownabbey.

Motorists are advised that there are closures in place at the Monkstown Road's junctions with the Jordanstown Road and the Doagh Road.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey and avoid the area.