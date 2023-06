Motorists are advised that the Lower Newtownards Road area in east Belfast, will be restricted from 9.00am today (Tuesday).

Please be advised of potential delays in the area as diversions are in place until approximately 10.00am.

Meanwhile, there are delays on the A2 Belfast Road in Newtownabbey travelling towards the Station Road roundabout. Queues were stretching back to Belfast High School before 8am.