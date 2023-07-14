NI traffic alerts: Delays in Bangor following two-vehicle crash

Motorists have been advised to expect delays in Bangor on Friday afternoon following a crash.

The two-vehicle traffic collision happened in the Estate Road area of the Co Down town, at the junction of the Ballysallagh Road.

Police have advised drivers to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Meanwhile, the Church Street area of Downpatrick reopened following a fire on Friday morning.

The PSNI’s Inspector Browne said: “The fire was discovered by officers on mobile patrol who were in attendance at a flat in Church Street and were able to raise the alarm and residents able to exit their property.

"Our colleagues from the Fire Service attended and cleared the remainder of the building. The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”