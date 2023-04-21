NI traffic alerts: Disruption expected in Belfast on Saturday due to charity event

Road users are being advised to expect delays in the Shankill Road area of Belfast on Saturday, April 22nd due to a charity vehicle pull event and a parade.

The vehicle pull will be setting off from 10.00am at Shankill Leisure Centre along the following route: Northumberland Street, Shankill Road, Woodvale Road, Woodvale Park, Woodvale Road, Shankill Road. Dispersing at around 3.00pm.

The parade will be commencing at around 2.30pm the route will be Shankill Road, Woodvale Road, Ballygomartin Road, Twadell Avenue, Woodvale Parade, Woodvale Road, Enfield Street, Disraeli Street, Ohio Street, Cambrai Street, Sydney Street West, Silvio Street, Crumlin Road, Agnes Street, Glentilt Street, Hopewell Avenue, Hopewell Crescent, Malvern Lane, North Boundary Street, Shankill Road to dispersal point at West Belfast Orange Hall.

The parade will disperse from Shankill Road at 4.15pm. Motorists are advised that delays are expected in the area.

Mewanhile, motorists are advised that the Comber Road in Killyleagh remains closed following a road traffic collision.

Please seek alternative routes for your journey.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.